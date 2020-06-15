Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Endo International stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $787.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

