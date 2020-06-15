Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $165.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $180.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.