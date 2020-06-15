Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.18 Million in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,005,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,859,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

