Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.71 Million in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter worth $82,281,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,241,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,235,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 62,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $7,864,051.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,623 shares of company stock worth $19,614,817. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $125.80 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.