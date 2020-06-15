Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in ANSYS by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $269.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.65. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.81 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

