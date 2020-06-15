Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 88.98 and a current ratio of 88.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 801.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 43,018 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

