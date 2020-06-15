Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.04. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The company’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 117.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

