Eaton Vance Management Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of McKesson worth $24,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in McKesson by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $145.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

