Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,314,156 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,314,156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $17.91 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

