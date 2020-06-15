Eaton Vance Management Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108,784 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.33% of Amedisys worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $168.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $133,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,390,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,146 shares of company stock worth $6,536,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

