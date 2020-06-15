DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the May 14th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

DXC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. 38,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DXC Technology by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 471,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

