Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,515. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

