Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by Barclays from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.90.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$47.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$52.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.51.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total transaction of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,209,271.44.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

