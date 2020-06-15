Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLMAF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollarama from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

Dollarama stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

