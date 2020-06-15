Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dollarama from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollarama from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollarama from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.29.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

