Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Short Interest Update

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 14th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $171,966.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $277,016.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,405,810. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,047.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 443,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

