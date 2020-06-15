DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $404.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DexCom’s impressive contributions from the segments remain key catalysts. Expansion in gross margin is a positive. Additionally, the glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for this company. DexCom’s opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, the hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide it a competitive edge in the MedTech space. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year's time. DexCom exited the first quarter on a strong note. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has suspended full-year 2020 guidance. Meanwhile, cut-throat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $370.23 on Thursday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $428.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.81, for a total value of $1,576,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,670 shares of company stock worth $13,759,469. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

