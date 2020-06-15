Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

