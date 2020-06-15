Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on the stock.

TALK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 79 ($1.01) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 108.88 ($1.39).

Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.50 ($1.60). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Talktalk Telecom Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

