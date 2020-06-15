Deutsche Bank Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$11.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

Shares of FM opened at C$8.79 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

