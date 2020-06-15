Delta Air Lines’ (DAL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.84.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,331,000 after buying an additional 188,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after buying an additional 130,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after buying an additional 655,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.