Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.88.

DCPH stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.18.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $376,426.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

