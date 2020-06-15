Deborah Ann Gero Acquires 2,000 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Deborah Ann Gero acquired 2,000 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $12,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,489. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deborah Ann Gero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Deborah Ann Gero acquired 2,000 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $13,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $184.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.86. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

