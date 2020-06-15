DA Davidson Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $41.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IPAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Inter Parfums from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $16,715,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $7,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,295.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

