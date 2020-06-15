D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,586,000 after purchasing an additional 407,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,337,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.