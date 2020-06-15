D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.59.
DHI opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.
In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,586,000 after purchasing an additional 407,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,337,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
