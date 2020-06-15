Critical Review: Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) vs. IF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:IROQ)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and IF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 3.12 $1.19 million N/A N/A IF Bancorp $30.89 million 1.94 $3.56 million N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A IF Bancorp 12.18% 4.93% 0.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

