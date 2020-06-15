Critical Comparison: Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) vs. Myovant Sciences (OTCMKTS:MYOV)

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) and Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Myovant Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $6.20 million 5.13 -$9.34 million N/A N/A Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -$288.99 million ($3.37) -4.99

Generex Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Myovant Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.58, suggesting that its share price is 358% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Myovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A -527.44% -56.34% Myovant Sciences N/A -2,288.94% -172.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Generex Biotechnology and Myovant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Myovant Sciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

Myovant Sciences has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.52%. Given Myovant Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Summary

Generex Biotechnology beats Myovant Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors with low levels of expression of the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and cassette devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with HydRx Farms Ltd. to co-develop products for the delivery of cannabinoids via the buccal mucosa. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Miramar, Florida.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has partnership with Flo Health to create a digital tool to screen for heavy menstrual bleeding. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

