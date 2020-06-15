Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.50 price target on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $59.89 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $698,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,478,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,386 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.