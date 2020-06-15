Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,739,000 after acquiring an additional 716,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 708,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,137 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 442,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.39.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 798,007 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,968 shares of company stock worth $6,575,386 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.57. 133,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

