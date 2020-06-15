Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.37.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

