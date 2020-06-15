Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

NYSE NOMD opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 78.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,711 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 321,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Chescapmanager LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,008,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

