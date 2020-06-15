Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,900 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.09) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,130 ($39.84) to GBX 3,230 ($41.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,150 ($40.09) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oddo Securities raised shares of Diageo to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,480 ($31.56) to GBX 3,130 ($39.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($32.46) to GBX 3,250 ($41.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,929.41 ($37.28).

DGE opened at GBX 2,708.50 ($34.47) on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($46.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,798.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,908.98.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,806 ($35.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,277.70 ($10,535.45). Insiders have purchased a total of 306 shares of company stock worth $857,748 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

