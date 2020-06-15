Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRD.B. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of CRD.B stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $348.10 million, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

