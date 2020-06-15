Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding is developing and commercializing new technology to strengthen its existing operations. The company is efficiently managing its fund outflow and currently focused on the U.K. projects and TAPS facility. The company has decided to lower annual dividend rate and implement cost savings measures to preserve liquidity amid the coronavirus outbreak. To reduce long-term costs of ash disposal and become more sustainable, the company has been developing its first TAPS. Systematic investments in organic projects will further expand operations and boost performance of the company. However, shares of Covanta Holding have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Persistent rise in plant operating expenses is likely to hurt margins. Also, the company’s businesses are subject to stringent laws and regulations.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVA. UBS Group raised shares of Covanta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covanta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $63,884,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after buying an additional 582,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 854,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 392,124 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 34.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,072,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 274,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

