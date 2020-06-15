Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.40% of Coupa Software worth $37,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 12.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,786,000.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $7.50 on Monday, reaching $231.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,023. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -167.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.67.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,047.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $15,059,358.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,414.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,638 shares of company stock worth $32,563,664. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

