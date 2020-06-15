Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.43.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $298.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $257.55 and a one year high of $325.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.52. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,996 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

