Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $30.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.18.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of GLW opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 173,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

