Cormark Reiterates “C$3.00” Price Target for NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)

Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

CVE:GRA opened at C$1.55 on Friday. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a PE ratio of -14.76.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoXplore will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

