Cormark Boosts Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Price Target to C$2.75

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE KSI opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 million and a PE ratio of -25.38. Kneat.com has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$3.19.

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 million for the quarter.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, Ireland, and Canada. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

