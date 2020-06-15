Contrasting Creative Realities (CRDF) & The Competition

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CRDF) is one of 141 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Creative Realities to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ rivals have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creative Realities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -4,732.48% -229.26% -130.96% Creative Realities Competitors -3,182.92% -153.94% -37.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Realities and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00 Creative Realities Competitors 1359 4194 8416 386 2.55

Creative Realities currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $250,000.00 -$16.41 million -0.83 Creative Realities Competitors $736.87 million $133.15 million 4.33

Creative Realities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Creative Realities rivals beat Creative Realities on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; Phase I clinical trial with various chemotherapies and targeted therapeutics, such as Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) used in leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

