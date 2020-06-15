Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) PT Lowered to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.61. 6,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 3.63. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a current ratio of 18.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $43,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $43,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $26,549.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,549.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,032 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

