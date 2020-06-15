Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,133 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXO traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,790. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

