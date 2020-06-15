Comparing Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and Heron Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hookipa Pharma $11.94 million 20.97 -$43.04 million ($2.41) -4.76 Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 11.64 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -7.50

Hookipa Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heron Therapeutics. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hookipa Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hookipa Pharma and Heron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hookipa Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heron Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.65%. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $42.13, suggesting a potential upside of 124.67%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Hookipa Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hookipa Pharma -333.02% -36.53% -29.76% Heron Therapeutics -138.31% -56.85% -43.05%

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats Heron Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; and HTX-011, an investigational, long-acting, and extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam for post-operative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

