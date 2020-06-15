Comparing Graham (NYSE:GHM) & China Cable and Communication (NYSE:GTEC)

Graham (NYSE:GHM) and China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and China Cable and Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 2.07% 2.82% 1.90% China Cable and Communication N/A -5.89% -1.30%

Graham has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and China Cable and Communication’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $90.60 million 1.39 -$310,000.00 $0.28 45.46 China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.27 $4.47 million N/A N/A

China Cable and Communication has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Graham.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Graham and China Cable and Communication, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Graham currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.54%. Given Graham’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Graham is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Summary

Graham beats China Cable and Communication on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

About China Cable and Communication

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

