Comparing G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

G4S/ADR has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares G4S/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S/ADR $9.91 billion 0.20 -$116.20 million $1.09 5.87 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR $1.76 billion 4.66 $285.90 million $1.18 26.95

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G4S/ADR. G4S/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares G4S/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S/ADR N/A N/A N/A CRODA INTL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for G4S/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S/ADR 0 3 3 0 2.50 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR 2 4 2 0 2.00

Dividends

G4S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. G4S/ADR pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. G4S/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of G4S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

G4S/ADR beats CRODA INTL PLC/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services; automated cash solutions for retailers, automated bulk-teller solution for banks, and mobile banking services, as well as G4S Pay, a retail cash solution; and security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions. The company serves corporates and industrials, government, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, and ports and airports, as well as the retail, transport and logistics, and leisure and tourism sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.