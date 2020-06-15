Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 14th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,383,000 after buying an additional 323,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,455.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 851,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,615.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 484,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELP. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

