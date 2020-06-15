Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 212 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,422.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,049.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,269.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.