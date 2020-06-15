Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 24,695 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,808,000 after buying an additional 552,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 2,364,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $277,446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after buying an additional 1,756,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

NYSE:WY opened at $21.76 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.