Coca-Cola Amatil’s (CCGGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Coca-Cola Amatil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS CCGGY opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $16.18.

