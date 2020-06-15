Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CZWI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 602,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

